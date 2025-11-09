Chardan Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $48.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 173.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 22.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 774.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 621.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 179,180 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

