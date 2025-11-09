Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,317,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10,945.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $71.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.