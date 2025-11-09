Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,741 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust $FTF

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,584,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 709,710 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 301,415 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 672,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,481 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 424,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

The business also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,186.0%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

