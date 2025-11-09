Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 771,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Viavi Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 163,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.43 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $683,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 148,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,275.16. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 53,933 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $931,422.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,357.77. This trade represents a 30.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 201,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

