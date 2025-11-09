Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.0250. 223,934,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 131,413,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 452.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $114,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

