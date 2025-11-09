1,152,104 Shares in N-able, Inc. $NABL Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,152,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of N-able as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in N-able in the second quarter worth $193,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in N-able by 239.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 147,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 254.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other N-able news, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,164.80. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $244,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,244.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

N-able Stock Performance

NABL opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -275.83 and a beta of 0.61. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NABL. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.75 price target (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NABL

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.