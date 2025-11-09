Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,758 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

