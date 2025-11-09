Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $291.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

