Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $56,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

