Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. $HIX

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 69,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

