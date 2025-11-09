Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 66,504 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,504 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Toast worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Toast by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Toast by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 1,383.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $232,206.80. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 69,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,781.92. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $485,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313,414. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,259 shares of company stock worth $2,299,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

