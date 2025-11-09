Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $101.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

