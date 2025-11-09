Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Calix, Inc $CALX

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 135.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after buying an additional 545,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,207,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Calix by 12.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,509,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 270,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -533.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. Calix, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $71.22.

Insider Activity

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.21 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $26,917,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,694,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,580,508.92. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $31,434,800. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $85.00 price target on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

