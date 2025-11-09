Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 119,596 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,596 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 276.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.