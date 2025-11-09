Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $BNOV

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,797 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 82.6% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

