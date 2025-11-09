Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 124,323 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

