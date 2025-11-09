Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 27,556 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $BAUG

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,556 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 10.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 75.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

