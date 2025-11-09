Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,505 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Viasat worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 274,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 63,020 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 746.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,646,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,618,000 after purchasing an additional 872,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $35.81 on Friday. Viasat Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,991. This trade represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

