Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 155,224 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

