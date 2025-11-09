KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,612 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haven Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ARM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $152.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

