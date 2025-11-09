Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of C opened at $100.74 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.