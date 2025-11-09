Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 41.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 52,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 490,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,197.50. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $276,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,890.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

