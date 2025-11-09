KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Stake in MP Materials Corp. $MP

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,503,000 after buying an additional 942,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 73.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,811,000 after purchasing an additional 536,522 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Up 12.8%

NYSE MP opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cfra Research raised MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

