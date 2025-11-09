Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 21.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,959,000 after acquiring an additional 116,213 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 128,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company raised NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

NI stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

