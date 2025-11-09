Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,305 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $81.65.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%.The business had revenue of $174.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, COO Gregor J. Garry sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $941,654.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,439.98. The trade was a 10.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $751,557.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,897,399.26. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,841 shares of company stock worth $1,729,716. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

