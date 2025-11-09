MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $158.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $170.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -168.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,128 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $578,002.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,411.04. This trade represents a 38.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,253,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,577,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,625,873.34. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,552,712 shares of company stock valued at $210,885,098. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,865,000 after purchasing an additional 392,365 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

