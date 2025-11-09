Analyzing Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Western Copper & Gold 0 0 4 1 3.20

Western Copper & Gold has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 121.35%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -10.13 Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.01) -192.00

Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augusta Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

