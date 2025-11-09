Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 788 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in SAP by 122.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 280,896 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $251.93 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $227.52 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $309.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.14 and a 200 day moving average of $283.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.