Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,825,000 after buying an additional 852,175 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after buying an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

