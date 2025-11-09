Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in International Paper Company $IP

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 63,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $42.10 to $40.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 4.4%

IP stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.88%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

