Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $283,000 Position in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Mercury Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,151.76. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $841,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 374,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,170,952.96. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 848,980 shares of company stock worth $55,529,247 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on Mercury Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $74.07 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

