KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $616.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $611.72 and a 200 day moving average of $577.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

