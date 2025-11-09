KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

