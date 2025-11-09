Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Omada Health, Inc. $OMDA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Omada Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sanofi purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,606,000.

Omada Health Stock Performance

Shares of Omada Health stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Omada Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omada Health ( NASDAQ:OMDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Omada Health Profile

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

