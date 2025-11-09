DJE Kapital AG Increases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NYSE PAAS opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

