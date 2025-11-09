Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average is $218.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

