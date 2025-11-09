Analysts Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Target Price at $16.60

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

Several analysts have commented on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NeuroPace by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NeuroPace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 72.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $13.12 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 136.60% and a negative net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

