DJE Kapital AG Buys Shares of 11,500 CrowdStrike $CRWD

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Arete raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $539.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.62, a P/E/G ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $555.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

