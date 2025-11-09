Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Receives C$4.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.78. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.