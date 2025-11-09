Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,827 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 296,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 812,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 596,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 127,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other news, EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $653,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,837.88. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn David Flores sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $278,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,570.50. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,303. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE PARR opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

