Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 14,334 Enbridge Inc $ENB

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $208,490,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 39.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,525,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,675,000 after buying an additional 2,707,068 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $77,976,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,792,000 after buying an additional 1,680,116 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.69 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 132.02%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

