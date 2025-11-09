FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

