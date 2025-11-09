BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $117.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04. BioNTech has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $129.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BioNTech by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

