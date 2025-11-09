NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,655 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,770,000 after buying an additional 1,336,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

