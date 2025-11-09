DJE Kapital AG Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

DJE Kapital AG lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 112,585 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.7% of DJE Kapital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DJE Kapital AG owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $109,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $146.46.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

