iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

