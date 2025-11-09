JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Price Target to $34.00

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Arete assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Chime Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CHYM opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Chime Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $543.52 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Chime Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Chime Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

Featured Stories

