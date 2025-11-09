Cincinnati Financial Corp Acquires 45,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $65,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,354,940,000 after acquiring an additional 390,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,743,000 after buying an additional 1,849,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of MCHP opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

