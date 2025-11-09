iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 524.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

