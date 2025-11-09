Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.84% from the company’s previous close.

DCBO has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Docebo has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter worth $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Docebo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

